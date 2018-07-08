Verstappen Wishing for ‘a bit More’ Horsepower after Losing ‘One Second or More on the Straights’

Max Verstappen feels Aston Martin Red Bull Racing were losing a second on the straights at Silverstone as he qualified fifth for the British Grand Prix.

Despite the power deficit, the Dutchman was pleased with his performance in qualifying.

“I was actually very happy in Qualifying and we made a good step with the car but if you lose one second or more on the straights it’s going to be difficult around here,” said Verstappen. “This track is getting less and less favourable for us which is a shame.

“In the end we were eight tenths behind but can actually be quite happy with what we did and the car was performing really well. No regrets, but I just wish that we had a bit more horsepower.”

The Austrian Grand Prix winner is not expecting to be on the top step of the podium this Sunday and is hoping not to be stuck in no-mans land and can have an exciting race instead.

“It’s going to be hard tomorrow and I think with no luck we will most likely finish fifth as that’s the pace we have in the car but with a bit of luck of course we can move forward,” said the Dutchman. “I hope it’s not going to be a boring race but at the moment I think we may be in a bit of a no-man’s land.

“For sure in the race we will lose less on the straights, but maybe still five or six tenths which is still way too much. This year showed that sometimes when you expect the race to be boring it is actually quite entertaining, so I hope everyone keeps their televisions on.”