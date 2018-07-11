Vjiay Mallya – “To score seven points in our home race feels good”

Sahara Force India F1 Team Principal Vijay Mallya left the British Grand Prix in a happy mood after seeing his team record a double points finish with Esteban Ocon securing seventh place and team mate Sergio Perez taking tenth.

While many UK based teams look forward to their home race, Force India can lay claim to Silverstone truly being their home race, being based less than half a mile from the Silverstone main entrance.

“To score seven points in our home race feels good.” said Mallya. “Esteban didn’t put a wheel out of place today and showed excellent racecraft to hold off the cars behind which had a tyre advantage.

While Ocon managed to make it throug the first corner incident free, team mate Perez wasn’t so lucky and fell down the order before mounting a comeback in to the points.

“Sergio dropped to last on lap one after spinning at the first corner, which proved costly.

“It’s the fifth time this year that one of our cars has suffered a first lap incident and it’s hurting us in the constructors’ championship.

“Despite the spin, Checo battled back, pushed hard, and overtook a lot of cars. To score the final point was a remarkable recovery drive.”