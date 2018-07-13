Williams Advanced Engineering celebrates four years of Formula E racing

As the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship draws to a close in New York City this weekend, the team at Williams Advanced Engineering is celebrating the successful partnership that has powered the series its inception.

Since the very first race in Beijing back in 2014, the batteries have shown their worth. As despite there being a major crash during that inaugural encounter in the series, the batteries showed their safety with only two on-track failures in all the races of Formula E. But there have been no battery failures since midway through season two, some 30 races ago.

Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E was proud of the work done by Williams Advanced Engineering, saying: “The series has progressed quickly from an idea on a napkin to one of the most innovative and competitive categories in motorsport.

“At the start we didn’t have any teams or drivers, not even a car. Williams Advanced Engineering were instrumental in getting Formula E off the ground, building and producing a bespoke battery in under a year.

“The battery unit has proved to be reliable and consistent for 40 cars- over more than 40 races.”

Craig Wilson, managing director of Williams Advanced Engineering has said: “We’re proud to have played a key role in Formula E, taking the championship from its inception through to its position today as a globally respected, passionately supported racing series.”

The equivalent of more than 1,100 Formula E cars have traveled more than 240,000 miles, which is the equivalent of a trip from the Earth to the Moon, powered by the Williams Advanced Engineering batteries. In which, the batteries have powered the equivalent of a journey of more than one and a half times around the world in race conditions since the last battery failure on track.

While the relationship between Formula E and Williams Advanced Engineering will come to an end after the double-header season finale in New York, Williams are looking forward to building upon their relationship with the FIA, who will supply the World Rallycross Championship when they make the move to electric vehicles in 2020.

Craig Wilson said: “While our time powering Formula E has come to an end from the time being, our work to deliver electric vehicles gathers momentum.

“Thanks also to our partners, the FIA, Formula E, Spark and Xalt. Together we have really delivered something special.

“We look forward to continuing our links to Formula E through our ongoing technical partnership with Panasonic Jaguar Racing and to future opportunities for us to power racing around the world.”

The Williams Advanced Engineering support team will be wearing commemorative shirts in New York City to celebrate them supplying the Formula E Championship for the past four years. Williams Advanced Engineering was named by the FIA as the sole supplier for batteries for the electrification of the World Rallycross Championship from 2020.

“As we approach the final race of the season, it signals the end of an era and the last time we’ll see this car and battery combination competing out on track.

“It’s soon time for an exciting new phase and I’d like to extend my thanks and gratitude to the team at Williams for their hard work and dedication in helping the ABB FIA Formula E Championship showcase the power of electric” according to Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E.