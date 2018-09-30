Conner Martell clinches ARX2 crown with Q3 win at COTA

Conner Martell has been crowned the inaugural ARX2 champion after topping Q3 for the second part of the double-header Americas Rallycross event at Circuit of the Americas.

The DirtFish Motorsports driver finished Q1 in second place, before going on to win the remaining two rounds of qualifying. The 16 points he receives for finishing qualifying in first place guarantees him the championship, before the final semi-finals or final have even been contested.

Martell’s nearest rival Christian Brooks all but dropped out of contention in Q2 when he forgot to take his joker lap. The Dreyer & Reinbold driver was handed a 30-second penalty for the indiscretion, and could only manage an overall qualifying position of sixth as a result.

Elsewhere in the field, Fraser McConnell took second overall in qualifying for the season finale, one spot ahead of round four winner Alex Keyes. Cole Keatts and Scott Anderson completed the top five, while Cabot Bigham, Travis Pecoy, and Scott Carpoff rounded out the field behind Brooks.

James Rimmer again didn’t take part due to illness.