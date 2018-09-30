Emil Frey Jaguar Wins Silver Cup Race as AKKA ASP Team Mercedes-AMG Takes The Title

The #54 Emil Frey Jaguar G3 won the Silver Cup class of the Blancpain Endurance Cup race in Barcelona earlier today.

The Silver Cup class ended in dramatic style.

The #6 Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG had looked comfortable at the top of the Endurance Cup standings, holding a 15-point advantage ahead of the concluding race.

The car was running solidly, but the German squad’s hopes ended in unfortunate fashion when the #6 pulled off the road during its second stint. This threw the title battle wide open. Having entered the weekend third in the Silver Cup standings, the #54 Emil Frey Jaguar took full advantage, securing class victory to vault into the championship lead.

The crew of Alex Fontana, Adrian Zaugg and Mikael Grenier took a season-best fifth overall, running with the leaders during the final stint. This was the perfect send-off for the Emil Frey squad’s long-serving Jaguar, which was making its last Blancpain GT Series start this weekend.

“It feels amazing, especially for the team because Emil Frey Racing built the Jaguar many years ago,” said a delighted Alex Fontana.

“We are just the drivers who finished the story of the car, and many over the years did a fantastic job to push its development alongside the engineers. With a little bit of luck, we found ourselves in first place, and we showed that we have good pace. Overall this was a very satisfying year.”

The #90 AKKA ASP Team Mercedes-AMG duo of Jack Manchester and Nico Bastian secured the overall Silver Cup title thanks to third on the road at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, adding to the Sprint Cup championship they achieved at the Nürburgring.

These results may change due to the disqualification of the overall race winning Black Falcon Mercedes.