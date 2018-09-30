Harper takes pole position for historic 300th Porsche Carrera Cup GB race

The youngest driver to race in the Porsche Carrera Cup, 17-year-old Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper will start the historic three-hundredth race of the series from pole position at Brands Hatch as he finished qualifying ahead of championship leader Dino Zamparelli.

Lewis Plato and title hopeful Tom Wrigley will start from the second row with the final driver with a chance of capturing the Pro title, Tio Ellinas lining up on the third row alongside George Gamble.

Throughout the session it was looking good for Harper as he featured in the top times, trading fastest laps with Zamparelli, Plato, Wrigley, Ellinas and Gamble. As the chequered flag dropped the to five drivers were covered by just 0.186 seconds.

In the Pro-Am class it was championship leader Seb Perez who made the most of the session to finish eighth overall, claiming class pole position ahead of Esmee Hawkey. Championship challenger Jamie Orton and Rory Collingbourne fought it out for third place with Orton getting the best of the returnee. Following the chequered flag it was looking like Dan Vaughan would be fastest of the class but folliwing a scrutineering issue, was dropped to the back of the grid.

AM class champion Peter Mangion took pole position ahed of Iain Dockeril land David Fairbrother.

Guest drivers Michael Caine finished the session in ninth place with 72-year-old Mike Wilds in sixteenth place.