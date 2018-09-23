Harrison Ends JCW Campaign with Second Win

Nathan Harrison ended the season on a high, winning the second race at Donington Park. The Excelr8 Motorsport driver picked up his second MINI Challenge JCW win of the year as the top three on the podium were the top three in the standings.

He kept out of trouble on the opening lap, taking the lead as others fell around him, holding off the challenge from Jordan Collard to secure second in the standings.

The final race of the year was a chance for many of the unexpected heroes to prove their metal with minimal pressure. Sadly for polesitter Lewis Brown it would not last, as engine issues that had plagued him since qualifying ended his run after the first corner.

George Sutton wouldn’t have any better luck, spinning out from the lead after five minutes. This promoted Harrison up to the front with his 2018 rivals Ant Whorton-Eales and Collard soon chasing him down.

It was a fitting end to the season to see its three protagonists again fight for victory. Collard and AW-E continued to race over the podium, but for the champion, a five second penalty dropped him to fourth.

Inheriting third was Rob Smith, after a lonely final race, finishing three seconds adrift. Ben Palmer would be fifth falling back from Smith in the early stages.

After his heroics in race one, Calum King would take sixth as Rory Cuff held off the advancing Henry Neal in the closing stages. The top ten was rounded out by James Gornall and Jack Davidson.