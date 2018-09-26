Leon Haslam heads to Assen this weekend with the sole aim of extending his championship lead over his title rivals.

The championship leader heads to Holland with a 31-point advantage over Jake Dixon, who secured the double at Oulton Park two weeks ago. The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider bounced backed a mechanical problem in qualifying to secure a third and second place finish at the Cheshire circuit.

The 35-year-old is looking forward to racing at the famous Dutch circuit, having won three out of the previous four races there. Haslam has ridden at the “The Cathedral of Speed” a number of times because of his time in the World Superbike Championship.

Speaking ahead of the race meeting, Haslam explained that he was looking forward to the traditional Assen battles. He said:

“The Showdown so far is going really well and Assen is one of my favourite circuits. It’s an old World Superbike track so I’ve probably done more there than most of the British circuits. In the last two years we’ve managed three out of four wins there, so confidence is high.

“The racing is always so close (at Assen) with last-lap battles and the famous last chicane. The circuit itself has a lot of history for my family and I’ve had some fantastic battles there in World British Superbikes, so I can’t wait. I want to get going now and get another couple of wins, so we can go into Brands with a bit more of a lead.”

Qualifying for Round 11 of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is scheduled to begin at 16:00 on Saturday afternoon. The opening race will begin at the slightly earlier time of 13:15, with race two due to begin at 16:30.