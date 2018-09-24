Hülkenberg Wants More After Getting Back In The Points In Singapore

Nico Hülkenberg is aiming for another strong result at the Sochi Autodrom after ending his poor run at the track last season.

The German scored his first points finish in Russia last year after struggling at the track in the three previous visits but despite his below par results, he enjoys travelling to the county.

“I enjoy travelling to Russia. It’s an interesting place with plenty going on and lots of things to do.

“Sochi is still a fairly new venue to the Formula 1 calendar, but it is an enjoyable circuit to drive, and the Russian atmosphere is always quite good.”

This is the fifth Russian Grand Prix in Sochi and Hülkenberg enjoys the challenge of the track and brands it, “fun to drive.”

“It’s one of the longer laps of the season, with lots of corners. That provides a challenge as you have to string together those combinations and get the sectors nailed perfectly; especially in qualifying.

“The track has a nice flow to it, it’s quick, and that’s why I like it. It’s a long straight off the line, before heavy braking into turn one followed by the long, on-going left-hander.

“It’s fast and flowing from there before the final sector which is a bit slower and features a couple of 90-degree turns.

“Rear tyre overheating is the main consideration for that part of the lap. Overall, though, it’s fun to drive.”

Hülkenberg doesn’t have the best of records in Sochi and only scored points at the track for the first time last year and he puts it down to bad luck.

“I ended my bad run in Sochi last season by finishing eighth, which was my second points finish in Renault colours.

“I haven’t had the best luck in Russia up until that after a couple of retirements, but we’ve put that behind us now and we’ll be aiming for another strong finish this season as well.”

Renault Sport Formula One Team arrive in Russia after a strong double points scoring finish in Singapore and Hülkenberg was pleased to be back in the points for the first time in four races but still wants more.

“It’s good to be back in the top ten after a difficult spell in our season.

“It’s important to score with both cars in our fight for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, so we have to draw on the positives from that.

“Of course, you always want more, and I can only help but feel there was more out there for us in Singapore.

“We’ll take a point and aim for an improved outing in Russia.”