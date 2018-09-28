Kimi Räikkönen: “We’ll See What Tomorrow Brings In Qualifying”

Kimi Räikkönen knows there is work to be done for Scuderia Ferrari if they are to get a positive result this weekend at the Russian Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver is aware that the times on Friday should not be looked in to much as Räikkönen felt the Sochi Autodrom was just as he expected throughout Friday with the cars cleaning up the circuit and laying down some rubber.

“Usually, on Friday, it is always tricky with the tyres; then the situation improves, the circuit cleans up and there’s more grip to be found,” said the Finn.

“Today, the conditions we found were pretty much those we had expected.”

The Finn was seventh fastest in the morning session and could only improve to sixth in Free Practice 2 but was still over a second behind Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport. Despite saying that Friday lap times don’t matter, Räikkönen still admits that the team need to improve but is looking forward to seeing where everyone is in qualifying.

“Normally, we don’t look too much into the lap times on Friday ; we try many things and learn from it,” said Räikkönen. “For sure there’s some work to be done and there are things to improve, but this is normal.

“We’ll see what tomorrow brings in qualifying, when everybody is pushing to the maximum.”