Lewis Brown Aiming to Sign off Year with “At Least a Podium”

After a successful maiden campaign in the MINI Challenge – JCW, Lincolnshire driver Lewis Brown is hoping to end the season with more silverware at Donington Park, his favourite of the year.

The defending Ginetta GT5 Challenge champion, who will also see his former-championship’s title decided this weekend, has been learning the ropes with front-wheel drive cars, collecting his only podium to date at Snetterton.

“I think it’s been a good year for me, learning how to master driving a front-wheel drive touring car,” Lewis explained. “I have been consistently achieving good results despite regularly battling with drivers who have a lot more experience of the JCW.”

He goes into the final weekend knowing that he sits just 30 points behind Jac Maybin in the battle for seventh in the standings.

“Ahead of returning to the championship next year, I want to sign off 2018 on a positive note with at least a podium. Hopefully with drivers ahead still fighting for the title, that will give me an opportunity to take advantage as I haven’t got that added pressure.”

“I love Donington Park and it is by far my strongest track of the year. I’m hoping that I can get myself up there in qualifying and then achieve at least one podium this weekend.”