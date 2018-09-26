Michael Caine set for Porsche Carrera Cup GB return at Brands Hatch

Two-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB runner-up Michael Caine will make his series return this weekend at Brands Hatch with Motorbase Performance.

The 49-year-old started the 2018 season racing in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship with the Team HARD. squad, driving their Volkswagen CC but ended his season early after a double retirement at Rockingham.

The Cambridge-based racer will be running under the number #300, marking the three-hundredth Porsche Carrera Cup GB race since its inception.

Talking about the weekend ahead he said, “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be able to jump in the Motorbase car this weekend. We’ve always joked about me retiring in a pair of Motorbase overalls and this meeting is the last race of the season so who knows!

“I have a great affinity with the team and also the Carrera Cup. I love the racing in the TOCA paddock and it’s great to be able to stay a part of that.

“The #shredded livery really comes to life on the Porsche and it looks like the best car on the grid. It’s a great tribute to the history of the series and I’m very proud to be a part of the three-hundreth race celebrations.”

Caine finished runner-up to Tim Harvey in Carrera Cup GB in 2009 and 2011 before he switched his attention to British GT in 2012 when he won the British GT Championship with Daniele Perfetti in the Motorbase Performance 997 GT3-R.

In 2014 he finished second in British GT in the Motorbase Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 alongside Ahmad Al Harthy.