Perez Happy with Car, Disappointed with Eight Place Qualification

Racing Point Force India F1 Team driver Sergio Perez said that whilst he’s comfortable with his car ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, he’s disappointed to have only reached eighth on the grid in qualifying – and that whilst he’s sure there will be opportunities for more during the race, strong strategy calls are needed “to be there to take them“.

The Mexican will be hoping to have a quieter outing than his last performance, at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he had early contact with team-mate Esteban Ocon and later picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Williams Martini Racing driver Sergey Sirotkin.

Speaking after qualifying Perez said that whilst he’s unsure on strategy, “there will be opportunities and we’ll need to be there to take them“.

“I am happy with how the car felt, but I think we could have been higher up the grid. My aim was to be in P5, but my Q3 laps were not the best and I lost a little time. Hopefully tomorrow we will be able to pick up some positions at the start.

“I’m optimistic for tomorrow, but it’s going to be a long race. Strategy will be crucial because we are not starting on the best tyre compound and those just outside the top ten, on a harder compound, will be our main threat. Maybe we could have tried to go through Q2 on the ultrasofts, but in the end it will be the same for everyone around us. We need to make our hypersofts last and make the most of the first stint. I am sure there will be opportunities and we’ll need to be there to take them.”