Pierre Gasly: “I have a great feeling but it’s a shame we need to start at the back”

Pierre Gasly remains positive this weekend at the Sochi Autodrom despite knowing he will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix due to a grid penalty for an engine change.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver used an updated power unit during Friday practice, which earned him the grid penalty, but reverted back to the original spec on Saturday, but even so still made it through to Q2, although he did not venture out on track due to the impending penalties coming his way.

Never-the-less, Gasly says he has had a ‘great feeling’ behind the wheel of the STR13 all weekend long, and although he is expecting it to be tough to overtake on race day, he hopes to make some gains on Sunday afternoon to give Toro Rosso a good result.

“I think it’s been really positive since we introduced the new engine yesterday, there was some noticeable improvements and we decided to switch the engine back for the rest of the weekend to save some mileage for the end of the season,” said Gasly.

“I’m really happy with the car, this weekend in Sochi I have a great feeling but it’s a shame we need to start at the back of the grid tomorrow after the engine penalty. Looking at last year’s race it seems it might be difficult to overtake here but, with the chassis the way it is, I’m still feeling confident.

“Tyre degradation will be key tomorrow, so hopefully we can make something with the strategy, I’ll give a big push and you never know, maybe we can fight our way through for a good result!”