Renault’s Abiteboul Knows Team Needs To Keep Pushing And Get Points Wherever They Can

Renault Sport Formula One Team’s racing managerial director Cyril Abiteboul was pleased to see the team extend their lead over Haas F1 Team in the constructors championship and is hoping to carry on the momentum at the Russian Grand Prix.

The French outfit scored their first double points finish since the summer break in Singapore and Abiteboul was happy to see the work being done behind the scenes paying off on the race track.

“We left Singapore with a modicum of satisfaction. We were pleased to have been able to secure our first double points finish of the second half of the year, and to see the successful implementation of more aero and mechanical upgrades.

“Both Enstone, Viry and the track team worked well together to successfully translate the performance gains seen in the data.”

The points from Singapore increased Renault’s lead over Haas in the battle for fourth place to fifteen points and with more upgrades, Abiteboul is hoping to increase the gap this weekend at the Sochi Autodrom.

“As a result, we were able to extend our slender advantage in fourth position in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We aim to keep this momentum going in Russia. We have some further upgrades and mechanical tweaks we hope to give some further stability.

“Singapore has confirmed once again how tight the competition is at the moment as well as the competitiveness of the top teams – even at circuits we expect to play to our strengths.

“We need to keep pushing in every area and take points when we can as we know our adversaries will do the same.”