Sacha Fenestraz Joins Arden International GP3 Team

Renault Sport Academy driver Sacha Fenestraz will join the GP3 Series with Arden International.

Fenestraz will compete in the final two rounds of the championship at Sochi Autodrom and the Yas Marina Circuit.

Joining the team, alongside his FIA European Formula 3 campaign in which he has taken pole position on two occasions and finished on the podium three time – including a victory at the opening round at Pau.

The French-Argentine driver won the Formula Renault Eurocup Championship in 2017 before moving to Formula 3.

Fenestraz dominated the championship with seven race victories, and a record amount of podium finishes.

This was followed up with his debut at the Macau Grand Prix where he finished a strong seventh.

“First of all, I would to say a big thank you to Arden Motorsport for their confidence in the last two rounds on the calendar. As everything will be new for me, my main aim will be to learn and gather as much information as possible.

I’ve already begun preparing by finding my marks on the Sochi circuit on the simulator,” said Fenestraz.

“I think that the most difficult thing will be managing the Pirelli tyres so I’m going to work hard on this point and try and adapt as quickly as possible.

It’s always difficult to aim for a good result when you arrive in the middle of the year. Nonetheless, I’ll do my best and I’ll seize the slightest opportunity I can. It will be an extremely interesting experience and it’ll be great to share weekends with F1 again since my wins in Monaco.”

Fenestraz makes his debut this weekend (28-30 September) at the Sochi Autodrom.