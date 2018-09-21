European Formula 3

Schumacher Strikes Again to take Opening Red Bull Ring Pole Position

Mick Schumacher - Prema Theodore Racing - Red Bull Ring
Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Mick Schumacher’s momentum in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship continued on Friday when he took pole position for the opening race of the weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The German, who took all three victories on offer last time out at the Nurburgring, set a time of 1:23.640 to put his Prema Theodore Racing machine on top, with Schumacher ending the day 0.247 seconds clear of the chasing pack, led by team-mate Robert Shwartzman.

Marcus Armstrong made it a trio of Prema drivers at the front of the field in third, while Jehan Daruvala was the best of the rest for Carlin in fourth, with the Indian the only other driver to dip beneath 1:24s during the session.

Jüri Vips and Daniel Ticktum will form an all-Motopark third row, with the latter going into the weekend as the championship leader, albeit by only three points from Schumacher, while Jonathan Aberdein is the highest qualifier in the field not to have taken a victory in 2018, the South African putting his Motopark machine into seventh.

Enaam Ahmed was the best placed of the Hitech Bullfrog GP trio in eighth, with Fabio Scherer ending ninth for Motopark ahead of Prema’s Ralf Aron, who finished just ahead of team-mate Guanyu Zhou and Carlin duo Ferdinand Habsburg and Sacha Fenestraz.

Once more in the series, the times were close between the field, with less than one second separating the top twenty drivers.

Series returnee Julian Hanses, who started the season racing with ma-con but is now racing with Carlin, ended twenty-second fastest, 1.230 seconds off the pace but more than seven-tenths of a second clear of team-mate Ameya Vaidyanathan.

Red Bull Ring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Mick SchumacherDEUPrema Theodore Racing1:23.640
210Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:23.887
38Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:23.926
49Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:23.987
544Juri VipsESTMotopark1:24.112
627Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:24.116
723Jonathan AberdeinZAFMotopark1:24.135
865Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Bullfrog GP1:24.178
913Fabio SchererCHEMotopark1:24.235
107Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:24.253
111Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:24.279
1262Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:24.289
1311Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:24.293
1439Alex PalouESPHitech Bullfrog GP1:24.313
1533Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:24.378
163Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:24.380
1716Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:24.442
1825Sophia FlorschDEUVan Amersfoort Racing1:24.486
1915Keyvan AndresDEUVan Amersfoort Racing1:24.544
2077Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Bullfrog GP1:24.548
2112Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:24.754
2217Julian HansesGERCarlin1:24.870
2324Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:25.510

