Sébastien Ogier back with Citroën in 2019

The 5-time WRC world champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia will be racing for Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT next year.

The French duo took their first junior world title with Citroën in 2008. Ten years and five world titles later, Ogier and Ingrassia are returning to the team with whom it all started.

“I’m very enthusiastic about tackling this new challenge with Citroën,” said Ogier. “I’m looking forward to it! I never forgot that they are the team who gave me the opportunity to access the World Championships in the first place.

“Several components came into play: I thought it would be nice to be with people I worked quite well with a few years ago, I’m also excited to try and be world champion with a third different constructor. It’s not going to be easy, but I believe the car has potential, and I trust the Satory people.”

Ogier and Ingrassia are still racing for M-Sport until the end of the season.

When Sébastien and Julien joined the team in 2017, they made history and helped M-Sport secure the Triple Crown with the FIA World Rally Championships for Drivers, Co-drivers and Manufacturers. It was an achievement the whole team will remember for a long time to come.

M-Sport boss, Malcolm Wilson said, “I would like to thank Sébastien and Julien for everything they have done for the team over the past two years. Their professionalism, attention to detail, determination and outright speed is something to be admired, and we’re all very sorry to see them go.

“I am immensely proud of everything we achieved together, and their time with the team is something that I think everyone will remember for a long time to come.”

They will be reunited with Citroën for the first rally of 2019 at Monte-Carlo (22-27 January 2019 ).