Sergey Sirotkin: “It’s obviously a big pleasure to race in front of my home crowd”

Sergey Sirotkin is looking forward to his first home Grand Prix this weekend at the Sochi Autodrom, although he acknowledges that he is expecting the whole weekend to be a very busy one for him.

The Williams Martini Racing driver has participated in free practice sessions three times in his career, once with the Sauber F1 Team back in 2014 and then in consecutive seasons with the Renault Sport Formula One Team in 2016 and 2017, but 2018 will mark his first race experience in Formula 1 in Russia.

It will not be Sirotkin’s first race experience in Sochi having raced there with Rapax in the GP2 Series back in 2015, but he is excited by the prospect of competing in Formula 1 there even if he is expecting to be busy with all the media commitments that come with racing at home.

“My home race is always good, but as with anything in life, there are ups and downs,” said Sirotkin, who scored his first point in Formula 1 two races ago in the Italian Grand Prix. “It’s obviously a big pleasure to race in front of my home crowd. I get a lot of support from all over the country, but at the same time it will be a very busy weekend for me.

“There will be a lot of work to do, much more than compared with other weekends, so it’s going to be very intense. It won’t be easy to manage my time and energy, whilst still being able to perform at my best.

“That said, it’s still a weekend I’m looking forward to, but I know it’s going to be tough!”