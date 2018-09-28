Sergio Pérez: “Dealing with difficult days is part of the job”

Sergio Pérez is looking to put the disappointment of the Singapore Grand Prix behind him this weekend in Russia, a venue where he has stood on the podium back in 2015.

The Racing Point Force India F1 Team’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit two weeks ago was affected by early contact with team-mate Esteban Ocon on the opening lap before colliding with Sergey Sirotkin later on that earned him a penalty for causing a collision with the Williams Martini Racing driver.

But Pérez says dealing with difficult days is part of the job in Formula 1 and he has already turned his attention away from Singapore and onto Russia, and the third-place finish he achieved at the Sochi Autodrom in 2015, although unexpected, gives him some great memories to fall back on heading into the weekend.

“I was very disappointed with the result in Singapore but dealing with difficult days is part of the job,” said Pérez. “I have turned the page already and I am looking forward to Sochi, where I am sure the outcome will be very different. I can’t wait to get back in the car and get the points the team deserves.

“The Russian Grand Prix brings up some really great memories from three years ago, when I finished on the podium. It was an unexpected result, in a way, and I remember the struggle at the end of the race because I had nothing left of my tyres. It was a fantastic day for us.”

Pérez says he quite likes the Sochi Autodrom track and he feels the event is getting ‘bigger and better’ every year, and although the track has the feel of a street circuit, it is a quick and flowing lap. However, he knows the importance of getting a good grid slot as overtaking is difficult.

“I quite like Sochi: the event is getting bigger and better every year and they try really hard to put on a good race,” said the Mexican. “The track has a street circuit feel, even though it’s quite a quick and flowing lap.

“It is hard to overtake and qualifying is very important. Turn three is the most memorable corner of the track. It is very demanding on the front right tyre and it reminds me of turn eight in Istanbul. It’s a great corner from inside the car: you really feel its energy from entry to exit.”

Pérez is feeling confident of a strong weekend for Force India this weekend, particularly as there is performance still to be unlocked from the recent upgrades brought to the VJM11.

“I am feeling positive about this weekend and I think we’ll be competitive,” said Pérez. “Singapore did not bring us the result we expected but the performance and balance of the car were very good. If we can carry that pace forward to Sochi, we should expect a strong result.

“I think the new upgrades still have some potential to unlock and hopefully we will be able to do so in Russia.”