Shwartzman Praises Prema after ‘Incredible Feeling’ of Maiden Euro F3 Win

Robert Shwartzman admitted it was an ‘incredible feeling’ to finally clinch his maiden FIA European Formula 3 Championship victory, with the Russian coming out on top in the final race of the weekend at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

The Prema Theodore Racing driver had finished second in four of the previous five races, with the other race seeing him finish third, but the third race in Austria saw him finally break his duck, jumping ahead of pole-sitting team-mate Mick Schumacher into turn one and controlling the race thereafter.

The result helped confirm his Prema team as the 2018 Teams’ Champions, and he thanked the team for giving him the car that was capable of taking the breakthrough triumph, which also moved him closer to clinching the Rookie Championship, sitting as he does forty-eight-and-a-half points clear of closest rival Jüri Vips with just three races of the season remaining.

“Winning an FIA Formula 3 European Championship race is an incredible feeling,” said Shwartzman. “We have worked hard for this and beating Mick wasn’t easy. My better start was the key.

“Moreover, it was nice from him that he left me room in the first corner. After that, I had a good rhythm and I managed to hold on to first place until the finish.

“Of course, the team has played a huge role as well as it gave me a great car. Congratulations to the entire team on having won the teams’ title.”