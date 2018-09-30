Tanner Foust narrows points gap with top qualifying spot at COTA

Tanner Foust has narrowed to points gap to Scott Speed to just eight points after topping qualifying for the final round of the 2018 Americas Rallycross season.

The Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver led both Q1 and Q2, but was bettered by Ken Block and Speed in Q3 and Q4 respectively.

After a tricky first couple of qualifying heats, Speed recovered to finished qualifying second overall, meaning he won’t meet team mate and title rival Foust until the final.

Subaru Rally Team USA driver Chris Atkinson climbed from eighth yesterday to finish qualifying in third, ahead of Steve Arpin, Block, and Patrik Sandell. Atkinson and Sandell maintained their top-six positions despite both being handed penalties for making contact with Oliver Bennett in Q3

Liam Doran ended up seventh in the GC Kompetition Renault Megane R.S. RX, but was handed a 25-second penalty in his final heat after making contact with Arpin.

The British driver finished first on the road in his heat but was penalised after it was judged that he forced Loenbro Hoonigan driver Arpin into the tyre wall at the first corner.

Toomas Heikkinen, making his first ARX start for Subaru, completed the top eight, while Mini driver Bennett rounded out the field.

ARX COTA 2 Qualifying standings

Tanner Foust – Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross – 182pts

Scott Speed – Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross – 167pts

Chris Atkinson – Subaru Rally Team USA – 164pts

Steve Arpin – Loenbro Hoonigan – 162pts

Ken Block – Loenbro Hoonigan – 161pts

Patrik Sandell – Subaru Rally Team USA – 158pts

Liam Doran – GC Kompetition – 157pts

Toomas Heikkinen – Subaru Rally Team USA – 154pts