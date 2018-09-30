Valtteri Bottas – Sochi race was a “difficult day” despite 1-2 finish

Valtteri Bottas has spoke of his “difficult” weekend at the Russian Grand Prix this weekend, even though the team were able to finish the race first and second on the road.

It comes after Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport told the Finn to make way for British team-mate Lewis Hamilton, as he is currently leading the Championship.

“It’s been a tough day for us. We got a good result for us as a team with maximum points, but for me personally it was a difficult race,” said Bottas.

Bottas said he knew the reasoning behind the decision as the team’s hopes for winning the Championship currently lie with Hamilton.

“Although I already understand the situation. If you put yourself in the team leader’s shoes, for them it doesn’t matter if it is me or Lewis [Hamilton] as long we are one-two we get the maximum points.

“For the end of the year, it’s only Lewis fighting for the Championship, I am not. So, for the team, it’s always better that Lewis wins – that’s how it goes.”



Bottas said that he aware that it is a team sport, and he prepared to make sacrifices if they will prove beneficial to the team.

“It’s not ideal for me as an athlete and a person, but that is a fact. We are playing as a team, and I am prepared to play as a team.

“I took one for the team today, I will take one for the team tomorrow. That’s how it goes, but I am also looking forward to next year, starting a new season.”

Although the weekend was not as he had planned, Bottas will be looking ahead to preparing for the next race of the season at Suzuka.