All-European Rallycross series GRC Europe launched in Vienna

The new GRC Europe series has been unveiled in Austria today ahead of the series maiden year in 2019.

Three-time Austrian Rallycross champion and team owner Max J Pucher is behind the new series that will see MJP Promotions run and promote the series billed as ‘an all-European Rallycross Championship with lots of action, high calibre competition, but at affordable costs for teams and drivers’.

“It is a very exciting moment for me and my team. Standing here with the series set up and the new car in front of us, is as breathtaking as standing on the grid, when the lights go green”, said Pucher.

For the debut season the series will run a brand-new rallycross car, the Pantera RX6 which has been developed by Pucher’s team. 15 cars have been slated to start the series which will be billed as GRC Europe’s GRC Titan championship category.

In addition to the Titan class, FIA homologated Supercar class cars will also be eligible to the second GRC Supercars class.

“Rallycross is explosive, it’s pure emotion. While driving, you are so focussed, you nearly forget to breathe”, said fellow countryman former Formula 1 driver and two-times 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Alex Wurz.

Wurz made his rallycross debut with Pucher earlier this year and is no stranger to the sport with his father Franz taking two European Rallycross titles in the 70’s.

“I have grown up with Rallycross. Hence, I love the sport and fully support this project”, he added.

The series is expected to run on traditional rallycross circuits in England, Italy, Hungary, France, Germany, Austria and Slovakia, running from May to October 2019.

All events will be televised live on Eurosport and streamed live on Eurosport Player.