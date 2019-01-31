Hayden Paddon Joins GRC Europe Grid for 2019

The latest addition to the Global Rallycross Europe Grid for 2019 will be Hayden Paddon; World Rally Championship Driver and 2011 PWRC champion.

Heading in to 2019 it was looking like Paddon could have been in with a chance of sharing a seat in WRC with Dani Sordo in the Hyundai Motorsport team, but with the signing of rally legend Sébastien Loeb his hopes were ended, leading the New Zealander to pursue new opportunities.

“I have been in Rallying for a long time, so Rallycross is not completely new to me, but I will have to adapt to cars racing alongside me.” said Paddon.

“GRC Europe will be a new challenge and I am looking forward to taking it on, joining the other drivers throughout the year and trying to be competitive”, the 31-year-old Kiwi added.

The inaugural season kicks off in early May with the official test at MJP Areana Fuglau, Austria, before the competition gets under way on 29/30 June at Dreux, France.

Paddon driver will be driving one of the GRC Titan class Pantera RX6 cars with a Hyundai i30 body kit.

“We are delighted to have Hayden in our line-up now. He has always been one of my favourite drivers with a unique style. He is exciting to watch, so I am sure, the fans will love him,” GRC Europe CEO Max J. Pucher added.