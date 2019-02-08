Stephane Sarrazin joins GRC Europe for inaugural season

Stephane Sarrazin will add another discipline to his varied racing CV this year as he joins the inaugural season of GRC Europe, racing one of the Pantera RX6 Titan class cars.

The Frenchman boasts a varied history throughout his racing career, having worked his way up the single seater ladder to become test driver for the Prost F1 team, along with a one-off race for Minardi in 1999 he then made the switch to sports cars, before taking on rallying.

This year will see him adapt his rally skills to rallycross as he joins the GRC Europe series.

“I am always looking for new challenges and when I learned about GRC Europe from Alex Wurz, who is totally hooked on Rallycross now, I had to find out about it.” explained Sarrazin.

“It looked very exciting from the start, particularly in bringing my off-road and tarmac skills together in a single race.

“To my great surprise, it was not too hard to find the sponsors due to the lower costs and here I am looking forward testing the brand-new Pantera RX6 car by MJP Racing,”

The 43-year-old added “Rallycross is new to me, but it enables me to bring my circuit racing skills and rally experience together in GRC Europe.

“It is cool imagining how competitive racing will be for my experience. I am excited to race this car which from its specs is a monster compared to my previous race cars.”

The season opens with a test at the MJP Arena Fuglau in Austria before heading to France for the first race weekend of the year, giving Sarrazin a chance to compete in front of his home crowd.

“France is the Rallycross hotspot of the world with a huge spectator and fan following, so it is great to have a top driver from there on our grid now. It proves that there are star drivers like Steph out there looking for world class racing at a sensible cost,” GRC Europe CEO Max J. Pucher added.

“GRC is a drivers’ sport developed and organised by drivers for drivers and the best action on track! BE LOUD, BE WILD, BE REAL is not only a tagline, but simply the essence of what GRC Europe is all about!”

It is not known what body shell Sarrazin will run on the Pantera RX6, but with his ties to Hyundai as a customer for their R5 programme it wouldn’t be surprising to see him line up on the grid in the same shape shell as Hayden Paddon.