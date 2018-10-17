Alonso ready for “Magic Atmosphere” in his final F1 race in America

Fernando Alonso has said he is ready for the “magic atmosphere” at the Circuit of The Americas this weekend as he races in his final United States Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has spent a lot of time in the United States of America over the past couple of seasons with his participation in the Indy 500 and Daytona 24 Hours and is happy to be returning to the country, this time for Formula One.

“I’m very happy to go back to the US. I obviously raced there in January at Daytona, and then I went to Barber in Alabama a few weeks ago for the Indycar test.

“Now, I’m going to another circuit – one of my favourite ones, Austin – for the last time in Formula 1 in the US.”

The McLaren F1 Team driver has been very complimentary about the fans in America, describing the atmosphere as “magic”.

“I’m ready to enjoy the magic atmosphere there. For me, it’s always very nice to race in front of the American fans.”

Alonso has failed to score points in the last two races so is hoping to get back into the top ten as McLaren try and hold off Racing Point Force India F1 Team for sixth in the constructors championship.

“Hopefully we can get back into the points that we need for the constructors’ championship, to help the team and to give us a boost in motivation.

“We had a good race in Singapore a few weeks ago, but we weren’t in the points in the last two races, so in Austin we want to change that.

“It’s going to be a fun weekend and I’m also looking forward to seeing a lot of friends there.”