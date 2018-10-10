Bentley GT3 and Misano added to Assetto Corsa Competizione Early Access

Kunos Simulazioni have added their second content pack to the Early Access release of Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official simulator title of the Blancpain GT Series.

Set to be released at 18:00 CEST today, the Bentley Continental GT3 and the Misano World Circuit will feature alongside the existing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and the Nürburgring. Basic pit-stops in races and the new Super Pole game mode are also scheduled to debut in game. In addition to the extra physical content, Virtual Reality support will now be available.

After a wealth of community feedback, Kunos state that any game-altering glitches and errors have been rectified.

Initially released on 12 September, the Early Access version of ACC has been met with widespread acclaim and interest. Figures from Kunos show that over one million laps were completed – 85% of them valid – inside the first week of the game’s public launch, equating to approximately 5.2 million kilometres of driving.

With over 11,000 sessions recording a time underneath 1 minute 57 seconds, Kunos’ threshold for the “hardcore sim racer”, competition is high and will continue to increase once the Blancpain GT Series partners, the Stéphane Ratel Organisation, officially announce the game’s venture into Esports.

Kunos have confirmed that the current price for Early Access stays at £22.49. November’s update, set to include the BMW M6 GT3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Endurance races of either three or six hours and basic online Multiplayer access, will see the price rise to £29.99.