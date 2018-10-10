Clio Series To Host Taster Day Event At Donington Park

The Michelin Clio Cup Series is holding a ‘Taster Day’ for prospective new teams and drivers on Sunday 4th November at Donington Park.

Both the third-generation Clio Cup car as used in the Race Series and the race-converted Renaultsport Clio’s from the Road Series will be available to test.

The Clio Cup Series is run under the management of the British Automobile Racing Club and promoted by Westbourne Motorsport, a leading team in the championship.

Run since 2013, the series’ former champions include 2016 British GT4 champion Mike Robinson and 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup champion James Dorlin.

Following an exciting 2018 campaign, in which Ben Palmer and Nic Harrison both secured their second consecutive class titles, the series organisers are looking ahead to 2019.

Any driver with a valid MSA Race License can get a taste of a Race Series car, while those with previous track day experience can sample a Road Series machine.

Those interested in booking a slot can contact championship administrator Pauline Hillon at pauline.hillon@gmail.com or 01332 391081.