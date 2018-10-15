Daniel Ricciardo on Circuit of the Americas – “You can pass in four different places”

Daniel Ricciardo has described the Circuit Of The Americas as “one of the best circuits” as Formula One heads to America for the United States Grand Prix.

The Australian has expressed his love for America and feels the track is one of the best on the calendar.

“Hell, I’m gonna take this opportunity to perfect my American accent for y’all (laughs). So read with your best Southern Drawl.

“Damn, I love the city of Austin and the country of America, I think it’s beautiful. Firstly, I think it’s one of the best circuits we go to on the calendar for racing.”

Overtaking is very much possible at COTA and Ricciardo feels the atmosphere from the fans helps the drivers have on-track battles.

“You can pass in four different places. There’s some tracks you struggle to pass on once, so to have four different opportunities with the shape of the corners and the apexes, everything just creates a real good atmosphere which encourages you to battle.

“It encourages you to fight. Fight in the spirit of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. Boy, I love the feeling of racing at COTA.”

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver feels this track is one of the best for spectators to see all the action and has expressed his amazement of the view from the COTA tower.

“Beyond that, it’s also a great circuit for the spectators. If you get perched up on the hill at Turn 1, boy, you can nearly see the whole circuit.

“Turn 1 is a great place for the start, for overtaking and pit stops. If there’s racing out of the pits you’re in prime seat, that’s right, prime seat.

“Then you’ve got the COTA Tower. If you know someone, who knows someone, who might just know someone and you can get up the COTA Tower you’ll have a whole view of Austin, hell, that’s really something special.”