Ericsson Left ‘Frustrated’ after Missing out on Top Ten Finish in Sochi

Marcus Ericsson could not convert his first top ten start since the 2015 Italian Grand Prix into a points finish on Sunday, with the Swede finishing thirteenth in the Russian Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer was left frustrated as he found himself stuck in traffic and unable to make any kind of pass on his rivals and coupled with the march through the field of the two Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers following their engine changes and subsequent grid penalties, he ultimately was unable to better thirteenth position.

Ericsson also gambled on making a second pit stop for fresh Ultrasoft tyres with fifteen laps remaining in a bid to use the fresh rubber to his advantage, but even this was not enough for him to make progress, and he was forced to sit outside the points until the chequered flag.

“It was a frustrating race for me,” said Ericsson. “The car and my driving felt good, but unfortunately I was stuck behind another car for the majority of the race and could not advance.

“I worked hard on trying to overtake, but it is a difficult track to do that. We tried to gain some pace by making a second pitstop and changing to Ultrasoft tyres, but it didn’t work.”

Ericsson is already turning his attention to this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, a circuit that he enjoys racing at and one he feels he can score his fifth points finish of the season.

“I look forward to being back in the car next week at Suzuka, one of my favourite tracks, and having a new chance for a strong result there,” said the Swede.