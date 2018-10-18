Lance Stroll: “Texas Is Texas And It Is Awesome.”

Lance Stroll has stated that he “can’t say anything bad” about the Circuit Of The Americas as he prepares for his second United States Grand Prix.

The Canadian loves everything about Texas from the track itself to barbeques and cowboys hats.

“Texas is Texas and it is awesome. I love everything about the place and especially the barbeques.

“I will be wearing my cowboy hat and boots again.”

COTA has been on the calendar since 2012 and Stroll feels the track has “a great flow” with the elevation change in the first sector.

“It is a great track and I can’t say anything bad about it. There is always a great turn out for the race and the fans are really enthusiastic.

“The track itself has a great flow to it. There is the first sector with the esses and the elevation going up into Turn One is quite impressive.

“Driving a lap there is a lot of fun.”

Stroll finished eleventh on his first appearance in Austin for Williams Martini Racing and is hoping to have a better experience after suffering a lot of degradation during the race.

“Last year there were a lot of tyre problems and I had to stop twice as I had a lot of degradation, which was a lot more than expected and not ideal.”