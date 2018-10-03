Leclerc Looking Forward To Discovering Suzuka

Charles Leclerc is looking forward to his first experience of the Suzuka International Racing Course this weekend as Formula 1 heads to Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Suzuka has been the scene of many classic races in the past and Leclerc says he is looking forward to “discovering its challenges”

“It will be my first time driving on the Suzuka Circuit.

“It is one of the most renowned circuits there is, and I am looking forward to discovering its challenges very much.”

Suzuka is known as a very technical and tricky circuit and Leclerc is aware of the demands the circuit requires.

“It is a very technical track, and quite demanding in terms of the corners it features.”

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver had a stunning result last weekend at the Sochi Autodrom where he finished seventh after qualifying a career best sixth.

Both Saubers reached Q3 and Leclerc feels that those results only adds to the motivation to get the best out of the car.

“After a positive weekend in Russia, we are motivated to extract the most out of our potential in the upcoming weekends, and I look forward to being back in the car in Japan.”