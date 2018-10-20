Leclerc wants “black and white” rules on blocking following Magnussen clash

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Charles Leclerc is to ask Race Director Charlie Whiting what the rules are when it comes to blocking rivals who are trying to overtake, following an incident with the Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen last time out at Suzuka.

The twenty-one year old is unhappy with the Stewards’ decision not to penalise the Dane for the incident, which happened during the early stages of the race.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, said that Magnussen was not reprimanded as the two men had moved at exactly the same time. However, the Sauber driver not concur.

The future Scuderia Ferrari driver went back on a radio message in which he called the Haas driver “stupid”, but added that as far as he is concerned the matter is still not resolved.

“Obviously in the heat of the moment probably regret a little bit saying what I said on the radio, because that was probably a bit extreme.

“But I stay on what I said outside of the car – for me this is a wrong move, and I don’t really get why he has not been penalised.”

Leclerc said that he simply wanted clarity in regards to the legality of the move.

“I will speak about this in the briefing tomorrow to just understand what is the position of Charlie, on how to defend, because if we can do that then I can also do that. But for me, it’s a bit on the limit. I will ask tomorrow to know more.”

He added that he would not have a problem if Whiting supports the move, saying: “But if it is fine for Charlie to do that then I am fine. I just want to know – I want it to be black or white on if we can do that or not, because then a driver expects it or not.”