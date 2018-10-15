Legge ‘Incredibly Proud’ of Meyer Shank Racing Efforts Despite Missing out on GT Daytona Title

Katherine Legge says that whilst it was disappointing to miss out on the GT Daytona crown at the final hurdle at Road Atlanta on Saturday, everyone within the #86 Meyer Shank Racing team can be proud of their achievements throughout the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Alvaro Parente and Trent Hindman did their best to aid Legge as she bid for the championship, but despite finishing second on the road behind the #63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, it was not to take the title as the #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini of Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis finished third to finish four points clear of the Guildford-born Briton.

Never-the-less, Legge says everyone can hold their heads up high as they had an amazing season with the Acura, which included two victories at Belle Isle and Laguna Seca, and five other podium visits.

“I am incredibly proud of the effort that my MSR team put forth this year,” said Legge. “I’m disappointed not to get the title, but to finish on a high note, on the podium at Petit, is no easy feat.

“Alvaro drove a great final stint and really gave it his all. Trent also did a fantastic job, he probably had the hardest job out of all of us, coming in as the endurance driver but he really put us in great positions.

“This year has been really special, and it gives us a good launching pad for 2019.”

Parente was disappointed not to take the victory on Saturday, finishing just 0.876 seconds behind the #63 at the end of the ten-hour endurance race, but he thanked the team and team owner Michael Shank for the opportunity to race for them in 2018.

“That last stint was really tough and I’m a little disappointed that I couldn’t get the win for the team,” said the Portuguese racer. “We had some trouble with a couple of cars in other classes which really hurt us in the end.

“I gave it my all, but I just wish I could have gotten the win for the guys. This year has been great and MSR and Mike (Shank) are amazing to work with and I’m glad to have had this opportunity.”