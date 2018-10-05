Lewis Hamilton: “I’m Just Loving Driving More Than Ever”

Lewis Hamilton “enjoyed” Friday at the Suzuka International Racing Course as he topped both practice sessions for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The championship leader was on fine form and is enjoying the track with the new cars and is feeling that they are just getting quicker and quicker.

“Every time we come to Suzuka, particularly over the last few years, the cars just get faster and faster, it’s incredible.

“They don’t make tracks like this anymore – there’s very little room for runoff, a little touch of the grass and you’re off in the wall.

“Suzuka has to be one of my favourite circuits, if not the favourite one, it’s very cool.

“Especially the first and second sectors are insane, the first section is the best roller coaster ride that I’ve felt in a Formula One car.”

Hamilton was almost half a second quicker than Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team-mate Valtteri Bottas in both sessions and he feels he is gaining time in the places he wanted to.

“The balance was in quite a nice place, so I was just enjoying it.

“Every year I come back, there are always areas that I can improve, so I was like “There are two or three corners where I know that I need to kill it this year” and I got straight up to it.

“I was much better than I had ever been through those particular corners.”

Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing were around a second slower in the afternoon session and Hamilton is aware that the team need to make sure they don’t stop working for the rest of the weekend.

“Now I just have to stay on it, keep working; my team and I, we’re working so well together in fine-tuning this car.

“I’m just loving driving more than ever; when you get in the car, it’s just the best, it’s so fast and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to do what I do.

“I’ve just been giving thanks all day today because this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”