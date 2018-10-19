Loeb remains under PSA contract as Imparato clarifies Peugeot WRX withdrawal

Peugeot brand CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has clarified comments on the decision for Peugeot to end its FIA World Rallycross Championship programme at the end of the 2018 season.

An announcement was made yesterday stating the brand would not be continuing in the sport due to the delay in the move to Electric powerplants.

Via his twitter account he wrote a series of tweets clarifying the choices and facts behind the move and also the future of their star driver Sébastien Loeb

“I have seen a lot of emotions since yesterday on my Twitter account. So I want to give you more keys to help you understand our decision”

“First, this announcement is not linked with our results in the competition or our pilots. I want to congratulate and to thank the all Hansen family and teams for the exceptional talent, team & fighting spirit, determination and for the Swedish kindness they shared with us”

“For Sébastien Loeb it’s too early to say, but he remains a pilot for PSA Motorsport so we will think about the future with him

“The decision to stop WRX appears as very brutal, but my mission as a CEO is to make decisions at the right moment to ensure the sustainability of the company and the employees. And the actual context pushed us to react quickly.

“Last 3rd of october – during Paris Motor Show, the European institutions decided to tighten up the regulation in Europe with a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions in 2030, on the basis of the 95g already fixed for 2020.

“We have no other choice to be compliant with the new thresholds if we don’t want to disappear by inertia. The uncertainty of a future e-WRX championship is not compatible with the calendar of our electrified offensive, which is starting now! That’s why we are withdrawing from WRX

“Our decision is structuring and for now we will redeploy our resources to serve our customers by developing new high-performance, low-emission sports versions, driven by Peugeot sport.

“For so many years we have been asked when Peugeot would develop powerful engines. So here we are! We have the opportunity to probably have the most sporty line-up we’ve ever had at Peugeot!”

“At Peugeot and Peugeot Sport, we are some ‘car lovers’ too, so be sure that sensations and pleasure are on the new brief! We don’t forget our roots but from now on, we are just dealing with energetic transition, with our motto #UnboringTheFuture!”