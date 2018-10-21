Magnussen Loses Austin Points after Exceeding Maximum Fuel Usage in US Grand Prix

Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen has become the second driver to be disqualified from the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Dane being excluded for exceeding the maximum amount of fuel allowed to be used during a race.

Magnussen had finished ninth on the road and was set to inherit eighth following Esteban Ocon’s disqualification ahead of him for a fuel offence of his own, but instead the Haas racer has lost out on the points finish all together.

The team was summoned to the steward’s room immediately after the end of the race at the Circuit of the Americas and following the meeting the decision was made to disqualify Magnussen from the race, with the verdict revealing he had exceeded the maximum one hundred and five kilograms of fuel allowed between the race start and the chequered flag.

Magnussen’s breach of Article 30.5 of Formula 1’s sporting regulations, coupled with the exclusion of Ocon, means Brendon Hartley has secured his best finish to date in Formula 1 in ninth for Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda, while the final point now belongs to Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team’s Marcus Ericsson.

It is the second time in 2018 that a Haas driver has been disqualified, with Romain Grosjean losing a strong sixth place in the Italian Grand Prix for a floor offence, although there is an appeal set to be heard on 1 November about that case.