Magnussen On Leclerc Incident: “It’s Unfortunate, But That’s What Happens Sometimes.”

Kevin Magnussen described the incident with Charles Leclerc in the Japanese Grand Prix as “unfortunate” as he failed to reach the chequered flag at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

The Haas F1 Team was battling with Leclerc at the start of the race and on the second lap, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team of Leclerc hit the back of the Dane on the pit straight.

The contact on the rear of the Haas caused Magnussen to have a puncture and drop to the back of the field while also bringing out the safety car for the debris on the track.

“Well, I passed Charles (Leclerc) around the outside of 130R, then through the last chicane he kept close and slipstreamed down the main straight.

“I went to the right, I think he followed for a bit and then went back to the left and clipped my left-rear tire, causing the puncture.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what happens sometimes.”

Magnussen tried to carry on for a few more laps but was forced to retire the car on lap eight due to the damage sustained from the collision with Leclerc.

“The tire delaminated and ripped all the floor. It damaged the rear wing, the brake ducts, etc., so we had to retire.”