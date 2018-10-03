Max Verstappen: “Let’s hope the typhoon stays away and we have a weekend to remember”

Max Verstappen is hoping for a strong result for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing this weekend at the Suzuka International Racing Course, the venue where he first participated in an official Formula 1 session back in 2014, back then for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The past two season has seen the Dutchman finish second in the Japanese Grand Prix and the twenty-one-year-old is aiming for another good result in 2018, with the opening sector of the circuit likely to play to the strengths of Red Bull’s RB14.

“We have been successful in Japan in the past, so I’m really looking forward to going back and hopefully achieving a good result for the Team,” said Verstappen. “You never know how competitive you will be until you get out on track but our car has always been very good in the first sector and with a good strategy we could have a decent chance this weekend.

“My favourite corner is the fast Esses but it’s also the most difficult section of the track and you really have to focus on the car and getting the set-up right.”

Verstappen admits Suzuka is amongst his favourite tracks on the calendar, and he hopes the typhoon that is predicted to hit Japan this weekend stays away so that Formula 1 can put on a show and he can show just what he can do.

“I also like that the Japanese people are so passionate about Formula 1 because it has such a great history there,” said Verstappen. “Suzuka circuit is one of my favourite tracks of the season and it’s always a great experience to see the fans.

“Let’s hope the typhoon stays away and we have a weekend to remember.”