McLaren’s Gil de Ferran: “Our results of late have not been satisfactory”

Gil de Ferran says the United States Grand Prix this weekend is amongst the most important on the calendar for the McLaren F1 Team, but the results in the races leading up to the event at the Circuit of the Americas have been far from satisfactory for the Woking-based outfit.

Fernando Alonso has finished fourteenth in the past two races at the Sochi Autodrom and Suzuka International Racing Course, while it has now been thirteen races since Stoffel Vandoorne last broke into the top ten in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April.

McLaren will play host to a number of customers and sponsors this weekend, and sporting director de Ferran hopes that the team can show some improvement and bring home some much needed points as they look over their shoulder at the Racing Point Force India F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship, with only fifteen points between them with four races remaining.

“Although Austin is a relatively new grand prix, it’s already become one of the preferred stops on the Formula 1 calendar,” said de Ferran. “The circuit itself not only provides an interesting mix of different corners, but also great visuals.

“Clearly, our results of late have not been satisfactory. Nevertheless, we continue to work hard to improve our performance each and every race weekend.

“Needless to say, the US Grand Prix is one of the most important races of the year for McLaren and we look forward to hosting many of our friends, customers and guests at what I’m sure will be an exciting and fun weekend.”