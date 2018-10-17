Mercedes ‘Cannot take Anything for Granted’ in Title Battles – Wolff

Despite significant advantages in both championships, Toto Wolff says there is no room for complacency within the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team, and they will be keeping their heads down to ensure the best possible result this weekend in the United States Grand Prix.

Whilst Mercedes have shown themselves to be the team to beat in recent years at the Circuit of the Americas, past form is no indication of what will happen this weekend, and Wolff says everyone within the team will be working as focused as they usually do to ensure Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are in contention for the victory.

Hamilton has won at the Circuit of the Americas in each of the past four seasons and takes a sixty-seven-point advantage over Sebastian Vettel into this weekend’s race, while Mercedes are seventy-eight points ahead of Scuderia Ferrari. However, despite their considerable lead, Wolff says nothing will be taken for granted either this weekend or in any of the remaining three events of 2018.

“The battle is far from over, so we approach Austin the same way as every other race: take it one step at a time, focus on our job and make sure we bring performance and reliability to the track,” said Wolff.

“The Circuit of the Americas has been a good track for us ever since it was introduced in the F1 calendar, but past results have no impact on the current championship. Everyone in the team knows that we cannot take anything for granted, so we will be as diligent as ever, keep our heads down and work hard to get a good result in Texas.

“This championship fight has been exhilarating and we can’t wait for the next chapter in the epic battle of silver and red.”