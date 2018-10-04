‘No Negatives, only Positives’ over Haas Driver Line-up Retention – Steiner

Guenther Steiner says there are only positives to take away from last week’s announcement that the Haas F1 Team will retain the services of both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean for the 2019 season, the third consecutive campaign that the duo will represent the American outfit.

Magnussen had long been expected to stay with Haas into next season, but the early season form of Grosjean had made his footing uncertain, but a mid-season improvement in form and consistency made the decision to remain an easy one for his team principal.

Steiner says retaining the same drivers means the time it takes to adapt to the workings of a new driver is avoided, and it means they can continue the positive drive that has seen the team comfortably enjoy their most prosperous season to date, with eighty points on the board with five races remaining, more than in their previous two seasons combined.

“It’s the best it can be,” said Steiner ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Racing Course. “You know what you’re doing, everybody knows what we’re doing, and we can focus on trying to get fourth place in the constructors’ standings. There are no negatives, only positives.”

“It’s difficult to say how much it influences, but for sure it is helpful. Consistency for a team is very good, provided you have the right consistency in the quality of the people.

“Anything new you do, people need to adapt, and there is a learning period which normally means it’s not taking you forward. At best, it keeps you where you are. It takes time to gel and to work together in any position in the team, especially with the drivers.”