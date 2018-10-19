No room for error as Hyundai play catch up at Rally de España

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team head in to the 2018 Rally de España trailing the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT by 20 point and two events remaining.

While Thierry Neuville leads the Drivers’ championship by 7 points over reigning champion Sébastien Ogier, the Hyundai team have lost ground to Toyota over the last four rallies.

“There is no room for error in Spain, if we are to overturn the deficit in the manufacturers’ championship. We still have a mathematical chance to achieve our title goal by the end of Australia.” said Team Principal Michel Nandan.

“We’ve seen that anything can happen in the WRC this season, but we also know it will be a big undertaking. We will still give it our maximum. We will also do everything we can to support Thierry in the drivers’ title – engineers, mechanics and crews alike.

“We have a good car, a strong team and competitive drivers; we need to put all elements together and aim as high as we can. It’s a privilege to be in such an exciting battle, and the competition is as intense as we knew it would be.

“We will push right up to the Power Stage in Coffs Harbour. The most deserving team will take the title.”

The 54. RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada 2018 gets under way on Thursday 25 October with the crowd favourite Barcelona city stage returning to the event.

Follow The Checkered Flag throughout the event for updates each day.