Ocon and Force India summoned to Stewards over fuel flow breach

Frenchman Esteban Ocon and the Racing Point Force India F1 Team have been called to the Stewards after a potential fuel flow breach, which occurred during the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

Ocon, who finished the race in eighth place, is under investigation for reportedly exceeding the fuel mass flow limit during the first lap, with the stewards at the track, which includes former Formula 1 racer Derek Warwick this weekend as the ex-driver representative, describing it as an ‘alleged breach of Article 5.1.4 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulation’.

The referenced article states that the fuel mass flow must not exceed one hundred kilograms per hour, and this very reason was why current Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo lost his runner-up finishing position in his home Grand Prix in Australia back in 2014 on his Red Bull debut.

Ocon’s finish in eighth place means the team were able to provisonally reduce the points gap to ten between them and the McLaren F1 Team, but should be disqualified it would be to the benefit of McLaren and to Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Brendon Hartley, who is set to inherit the final point having intially finished eleventh.