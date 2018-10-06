Pierre Gasly: “Sixth and seventh for Honda in Suzuka is clearly a really good job”

Pierre Gasly says the outcome of Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix was fantastic for Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda after the Frenchman qualified seventh, just behind his team-mate Brendon Hartley.

Honda introduced an upgraded power unit to Toro Rosso last weekend in Friday practice for the Russian Grand Prix but are utilising it for the first time across a whole weekend for the first time at the Suzuka International Racing Course, and the Japanese engine manufacturer were rewarded with both cars making it into the top ten shootout.

Gasly, who had a difficult Friday in Japan after a fuel system issue affected his track time, responded superbly and hopes that he and his team-mate can take the fight to Romain Grosjean ahead of them on Sunday and battle for a double points finish.

“It’s a fantastic result today, sixth and seventh for Honda in Suzuka is clearly a really good job compared with some of the others we had this year – I’m really happy for the team!” said Gasly. “It’s probably the best Qualifying for the team since the beginning of the year, and to do it in Japan is really special.

“Suzuka is difficult to overtake, so we really need to focus on the start. Both Brendon and I have felt good in the car all weekend so we’ll keep pushing as we have some fast cars around us. We’ll have to fight hard, but hopefully we can have a good start and give Romain a hard time in P5.

“Since the beginning of the season we managed to make it work and catch the opportunities we have had, so once more we need to stay focussed and really try to get the best result possible.”