Quartararo triumphant in Motegi as Bagnaia moves closer to title

Fabio Quartararo, Moto2 Japanese GP 2018
Credit: motogp.com

Fabio Quartararo won the Moto2 race at Twin Ring Motegi, fending off championship leader Francesco Bagnaia for most of the race. Championship contender Miguel Oliveira finished 4th, whilst Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the podium.

Quartararo got the best start off the line but was wide at turn 1, so it was Bagnaia that was leading from the start of the race. Immediately, the two riders were able to pull a gap on the rest of the field and Quartararo passed Bagnaia for the lead 2 laps into the race.

Baldassarri remained unchallenged in 3rd for the entire race, riding a lonely GP to the final podium spot. In the chasing pack, Oliveira made good progress in the first few laps from his 9th place start. He fought his way through to 5th where he remained for a good portion of the race but passed Xavi Vierge for 4th with 8 laps to go. In terms of the championship, Oliveira really needs to win races if he has any hope of stealing the title away from Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez has failed to score points in 4 of the last 5 races and having won at this track last year, he needed a good result to remain a challenger for 3rd in the championship. His huge crash in Friday practice likely meant he wasn’t at 100% fitness, but he finished in 5th. At the start of the race he dropped to 9th and looked like he was struggling, but by the end was challenging Oliveira and picked up some much-needed points.

Bagnaia came into this round 28 points ahead of Oliveira and now has a 35-point lead; with only 3 races to go, the championship could be wrapped up for him at the next round.

2018 Moto2 Motul Grand Prix of Japan – RACE:

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
120. Fabio QuartararoSpeed Up+Ego - Speed Up Racing41:03.849
242. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+0.445
37. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP40+6.672
444. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+11.998
573. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+12.528
641. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+12.793
740. Augusto FernandezKalexPons HP40+13.146
897. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP+14.097
927. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+14.256
1010. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR46+16.049
1123. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP+18.001
1236. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+19.666
1345. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+20.256
1477. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing+20.723
1554. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+23.536
1687. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+24.913
175. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+25.067
1822. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+26.733
1916. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP+34.332
204. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP+34.519
212. Jesko RaffinKalexSAG Team+34.748
2266. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team+37.903
2389. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+38.366
2457. Edgar PonsSpeed UpMB Conveyors – Speed Up+43.015
2562. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team+47.112
2695. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team+56.945
2732. Isaac VinalesSuterForward Racing Team+1:00.104
2818. Xavi CardelusKalexMarinelli Snipers Team+1:07.510
NC64. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing+ 1 Lap
NC9. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+ 9 Laps
NC21. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+ 13 Laps
NC24. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+ 19 Laps

