Ricciardo Aiming for Suzuka Podium: “On paper it should suit our car”

Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to the annual visit to the Suzuka International Racing Course, and he feels the Japanese venue should suit his RB14 car.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver enjoys coming to Japan and always visits the capital city of Tokyo before the event so he can experience some of the Japanese culture and food, with Ricciardo feeling there is ‘not much not to like’ about the country.

“Suzuka circuit is a lot of fun to race on but I like the whole experience of being in Japan as we don’t really go to another place like it,” said Ricciardo. “Over the years I have learnt to enjoy seafood, so I like to visit local sushi restaurants and experience some of the Japanese culture, which is why I always spend a few days in Tokyo before the race.

“There’s not much not to like about Japan, the hotel is a bit funny, but it’s a race I always look forward to and on paper it should suit our car.”

Ricciardo finished on the podium in Japan back in 2017 and wants to do the same again this year, and although he believes Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport may be out of reach, he feels Red Bull can contend for the podium with the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen.

“I had my first Japanese GP podium last year and my aim is to taste the champagne again this year,” said the Australian. “Our pace in Russia was encouraging and although Mercedes look really strong on any layout, and I think they will be for the rest of the year, we look pretty close to Ferrari.

“If Mercedes remain the team to beat then hopefully we can fight Ferrari for a podium finish. Time will tell but as a fairly high downforce circuit it should work in our favour.”