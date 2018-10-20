Sébastien Ogier: “We’ll need to deliver another strong result if we want to defend our crown”

Dayinsure Wales Rally GB winner Sébastien Ogier wants to continue closing the lead at the top of the FIA World Rally Championship standings to Thierry Neuville on RallyRACC – Catalunya Rally de España next weekend.

The three-time winner of the mixed surface event trails rival Neuville by seven points following his win last time out and the M-Sport driver is determined to make it another victory in Spain.

Ogier said: “We go to Spain on a high after securing victory in Wales and reducing the gap at the head of the championship standings to seven points. With just two events left to contest, the title race is really hotting up, and we’ll need to deliver another strong result if we want to defend our crown.”

“The competition is really exciting and I’m looking forward to this event which I enjoy a lot. The dual surface element of this rally makes it a unique fixture on the calendar and you need to adapt quickly to each change in terrain.”

His win in Wales was his first since the Tour de Corse back at the beginning of April and will be wanting to make RallyRACC Catalunya – Rally de España a second straight win as it gets underway next weekend between October 25-28.