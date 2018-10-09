Sirotkin Feels Williams Did The “Maximum” On A “Difficult Day” In Japan

Sergey Sirotkin described the Japanese Grand Prix as “a difficult day” as he finished down in sixteenth place at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

The Williams Martini Racing driver started seventeenth but had to change strategy midway through the race and the Russian felt he was unable to fully utilise it due to the traffic.

“Today was a difficult day. We had to turn our strategy around to a two-stop, which in the end looked like it could be the quickest strategy to the flag.

“However, with traffic and other things happening on the track, we didn’t really get chance to fully exploit it, so it was a difficult race.”

Sirotkin was able to avoid some of the trouble ahead of him but sixteenth was the best he could get this weekend.

“We were able to avoid some of the trouble on the track and gain some positions here and there, so it’s been good in these terms, but at the end of the day we didn’t finish as high as we probably wanted.

“A very difficult race but I think we as a team did the absolute maximum from what we could today.

“With our situation, none of us could do any better, so with this in mind I’m very proud of all the boys effort.”